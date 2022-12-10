Analysts Set Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) PT at C$1.56

Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.56.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMQ. TD Securities cut their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$1.30 to C$1.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$1.35 to C$1.15 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Trilogy Metals Price Performance

Shares of Trilogy Metals stock opened at C$0.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.90. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.70 and a 52 week high of C$2.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$114.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals ( TSE:TMQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Trilogy Metals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

