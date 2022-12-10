Brokerages Set Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT at $110.88

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.63.

WTFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $204,776.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at about $40,703,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,463,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,586,000 after purchasing an additional 388,206 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 136.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,237,000 after purchasing an additional 382,944 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 160.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 542,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,406,000 after buying an additional 334,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 11.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,130,000 after buying an additional 239,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $85.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $76.13 and a 12 month high of $105.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.50%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.