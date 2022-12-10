Brokerages Set DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Target Price at $35.64

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DISH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DISH Network in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Institutional Trading of DISH Network

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in DISH Network by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,723,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,243,000 after buying an additional 1,380,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DISH Network by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,788,000 after buying an additional 597,587 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 11.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,824,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,894,000 after buying an additional 401,857 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DISH Network by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after buying an additional 53,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in DISH Network by 38.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,796,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,149,000 after buying an additional 771,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $37.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.07.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.