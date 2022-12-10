Brokerages Set Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) PT at $46.80

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

EVH has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Evolent Health to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Evolent Health to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Insider Activity at Evolent Health

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $3,225,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,368,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $2,009,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,306,371.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $3,225,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,368,364.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,000 shares of company stock worth $8,347,450 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Evolent Health

Evolent Health Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVH opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.59 and a beta of 1.58. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.88.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $352.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

