Brokerages Set Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Target Price at $5.44

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.44.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESVIF. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities raised Ensign Energy Services to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Down 3.7 %

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $3.90.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

