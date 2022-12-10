Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives $93.07 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.07.

A number of research firms recently commented on FND. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 0.1 %

Floor & Decor stock opened at $75.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.66. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $59.91 and a 52 week high of $132.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,278,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408,017 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,098,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,229,000 after purchasing an additional 56,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,279 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.5% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,348,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,787,000 after purchasing an additional 64,814 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 44.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,317,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,188 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

