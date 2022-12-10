Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of NU Put Options (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NUGet Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 30,917 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 21% compared to the typical daily volume of 25,494 put options.

NU Trading Down 3.4 %

NU stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. NU has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NU

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 18,789 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its position in shares of NU by 269.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 14,633,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,729,000 after buying an additional 10,672,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

