Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of NU Put Options (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 30,917 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 21% compared to the typical daily volume of 25,494 put options.

NU Trading Down 3.4 %

NU stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. NU has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40.

Get NU alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NU

NU Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 18,789 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its position in shares of NU by 269.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 14,633,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,729,000 after buying an additional 10,672,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.