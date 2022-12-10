Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of NU Put Options (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 30,917 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 21% compared to the typical daily volume of 25,494 put options.
NU Trading Down 3.4 %
NU stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. NU has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NU
NU Company Profile
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
