Coupa Software Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 13,583 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 55% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,761 call options.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $62.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $40.29 and a fifty-two week high of $166.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.16.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $534,498.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,700,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $534,498.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,700,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COUP. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.11.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

