Investors Buy Large Volume of Diamondback Energy Put Options (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 13,994 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 61% compared to the average daily volume of 8,696 put options.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $129.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.14 and a 200-day moving average of $136.44. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $152,022,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 33,853.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 787,383 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,848,000 after acquiring an additional 785,064 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,413,000 after acquiring an additional 775,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,217,000 after acquiring an additional 755,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 636.7% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 725,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,334,000 after acquiring an additional 626,594 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.33.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

