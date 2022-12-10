Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 13,583 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 55% compared to the average daily volume of 8,761 call options.

Coupa Software Price Performance

COUP opened at $62.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.35. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $166.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.16.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupa Software

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $143,918.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,205,646. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 8.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on COUP shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Coupa Software from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.11.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.