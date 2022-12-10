KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Price Target Raised to €53.00

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €52.00 ($54.74) to €53.00 ($55.79) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KNYJY. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of KONE Oyj from €36.00 ($37.89) to €35.00 ($36.84) in a report on Monday, October 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of KONE Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KONE Oyj from €48.00 ($50.53) to €46.00 ($48.42) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.33.

KONE Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KNYJY opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.19. KONE Oyj has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.74.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

