Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Martinrea International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Martinrea International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MRETF opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

