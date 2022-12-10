Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Empire (TSE:EMP) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Empire in a research note issued on Monday, December 5th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Empire Stock Performance

Empire has a one year low of C$23.00 and a one year high of C$25.49.

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.87 billion.

Empire Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

