Reviewing Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) & Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) and Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Smartsheet has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenable has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smartsheet and Tenable’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smartsheet $550.83 million 8.79 -$171.10 million ($1.76) -21.25 Tenable $541.13 million 7.93 -$46.68 million ($0.74) -51.53

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tenable has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smartsheet. Tenable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smartsheet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

90.2% of Smartsheet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Tenable shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Smartsheet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Tenable shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Smartsheet and Tenable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smartsheet -31.75% -44.84% -21.98% Tenable -12.63% -32.47% -5.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Smartsheet and Tenable, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smartsheet 0 3 12 0 2.80 Tenable 0 2 14 0 2.88

Smartsheet currently has a consensus price target of $47.29, indicating a potential upside of 26.45%. Tenable has a consensus price target of $51.60, indicating a potential upside of 35.33%. Given Tenable’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tenable is more favorable than Smartsheet.

Summary

Tenable beats Smartsheet on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason and Brent R. Frei in June 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface. The company also offers Tenable.ad, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable.ot, an on-premises solution that provides threat detection and mitigation, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities to protect OT environments, including industrial networks; Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture. In addition, it provides Nessus Professional, a vulnerability assessment solution for identifying security vulnerabilities, configuration issues, and malware; and Nessus Essentials, which includes vulnerability and configuration assessment for a limited number of assets. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

