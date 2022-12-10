Head-To-Head Analysis: British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) & NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) and NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for British Land and NN Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get British Land alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score British Land 2 3 5 0 2.30 NN Group 0 3 5 0 2.63

NN Group has a consensus target price of $50.72, indicating a potential upside of 135.91%. Given NN Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NN Group is more favorable than British Land.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

0.3% of NN Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

British Land has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NN Group has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

British Land pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. NN Group pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Profitability

This table compares British Land and NN Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets British Land N/A N/A N/A NN Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares British Land and NN Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio British Land $560.21 million 8.26 $1.31 billion N/A N/A NN Group $25.36 billion 0.50 $3.90 billion N/A N/A

NN Group has higher revenue and earnings than British Land.

Summary

NN Group beats British Land on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About British Land

(Get Rating)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer. We do this by creating great environments both inside and outside our buildings and use our scale and placemaking skills to enhance and enliven them. This expands their appeal to a broader range of occupiers, creating enduring demand and driving sustainable, long term performance. Our Offices portfolio comprises three office-led campuses in central London as well as high quality standalone buildings and accounts for 65% of our portfolio. Our Retail portfolio is focused on retail parks and shopping centres, and accounts for 31% of our portfolio. Increasingly our focus is on providing a mix of uses and this is most evident at Canada Water, our 53 acre redevelopment opportunity where we have plans to create a new neighbourhood for London. Sustainability is embedded throughout our business. Our places, which are designed to meet high sustainability standards, become part of local communities, provide opportunities for skills development and employment and promote wellbeing. In April 2016 British Land received the Queen's Award for Enterprise: Sustainable Development, the UK's highest accolade for business success for economic, social and environmental achievements over a period of five years.

About NN Group

(Get Rating)

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products. The company also provides banking services, including mortgage loans, online savings accounts, bank annuities, consumer lending, and retail investment products, as well as administration and management services; reinsurance services; and retirement products and services. It offers its products to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, retail customers, and institutional customers directly, as well as through tied agents, bancassurance partners, brokers, and direct channels. The company was formerly known as ING Insurance Topholding N.V. and changed its name to NN Group N.V. in March 2014. NN Group N.V. was founded in 1845 and is headquartered in the Hague, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.