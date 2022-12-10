FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 5th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.95. The consensus estimate for Omega Healthcare Investors’ current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.
Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.3 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 19,724 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 154.02%.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
