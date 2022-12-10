FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 5th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.95. The consensus estimate for Omega Healthcare Investors’ current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

OHI stock opened at $29.81 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 19,724 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

