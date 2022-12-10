International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQ) versus CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Financial Analysis

International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) and CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares International Media Acquisition and CuriosityStream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Media Acquisition N/A N/A -0.77% CuriosityStream -52.61% -34.06% -24.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for International Media Acquisition and CuriosityStream, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Media Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A CuriosityStream 0 2 4 0 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

CuriosityStream has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 433.33%. Given CuriosityStream’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CuriosityStream is more favorable than International Media Acquisition.

This table compares International Media Acquisition and CuriosityStream’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Media Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.88 million N/A N/A CuriosityStream $71.26 million 0.93 -$37.63 million ($0.91) -1.37

International Media Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CuriosityStream.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.4% of CuriosityStream shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of International Media Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of CuriosityStream shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

International Media Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CuriosityStream has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CuriosityStream beats International Media Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Media Acquisition

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc. operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales. It offers streaming content through devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, computers, streaming media players, game consoles, and mobile devices. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 23 million total paying subscribers, including direct subscribers, partner direct subscribers, and bundled MVPD subscribers. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

