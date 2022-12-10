Brokerages Set Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target at C$145.42

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$145.42.

Several research analysts have commented on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$143.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$129.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Bank of Canada

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.89, for a total value of C$509,291.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$733,464.87. Insiders sold 12,234 shares of company stock worth $1,559,529 in the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.3 %

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$130.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$181.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$116.75 and a 52-week high of C$149.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$128.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$126.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.85%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

