Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives $299.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $299.63.

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Institutional Trading of AON

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $305.68 on Wednesday. AON has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The company has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AON will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

