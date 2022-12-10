Critical Survey: WisdomTree (WT) versus Its Rivals

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) is one of 54 public companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare WisdomTree to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

WisdomTree has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WisdomTree’s peers have a beta of 1.49, suggesting that their average stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WisdomTree and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree 29.35% 18.11% 4.96% WisdomTree Competitors 1.42% 16.36% 5.35%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree $304.32 million $49.80 million 9.87 WisdomTree Competitors $6.83 billion $1.43 billion 12.16

This table compares WisdomTree and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

WisdomTree’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than WisdomTree. WisdomTree is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for WisdomTree and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree 0 0 0 0 N/A WisdomTree Competitors 459 2002 2159 51 2.39

As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 7.07%. Given WisdomTree’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WisdomTree has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of WisdomTree shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of WisdomTree shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

WisdomTree pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. WisdomTree pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 36.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. WisdomTree is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

WisdomTree peers beat WisdomTree on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

