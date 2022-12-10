Brokerages Set PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Target Price at $67.17

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.17.

Several research analysts have commented on PFSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.89. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.40.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

In other news, Director Patrick Kinsella sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $141,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,360.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $713,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,269.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Kinsella sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $141,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,360.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,676 shares of company stock worth $5,025,321 over the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 48,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

