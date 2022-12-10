Brokerages Set Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Target Price at C$59.02

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$59.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The business jet manufacturer unveiled solid financial results in the second quarter, said analyst Benoit Poirier of Desjardins Securities.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

He believes management’s full-year 2022 guidance is conservative and could be raised again as management delivers what it promised to improve the company’s profit margins.

“We remain optimistic on the short and long-term outlook for Bombardier and recommend that investors reconsider their view of the stock,” he wrote. Bombardier’s stock has fallen sharply since the title’s consolidation, before rebounding just over 10% on Thursday following the publication of financial results.

Benoit Poirier points out that the increase in demand is closely linked to the problems of commercial aviation which are pushing some customers to opt for business jets. Vertical Research increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$30.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of BBD.B opened at C$52.74 on Wednesday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$18.30 and a 12-month high of C$53.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$39.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.85. The stock has a market cap of C$4.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.90.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

(Get Rating)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.