Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Receives $124.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 89 ($1.09) to GBX 94 ($1.15) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 130 ($1.59) to GBX 114 ($1.39) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 150 ($1.83) to GBX 120 ($1.46) in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Deliveroo Price Performance

DROOF stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $4.35.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

