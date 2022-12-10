Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives C$67.54 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$67.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cormark dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bankshares downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$80.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. CSFB downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$78.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$58.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$63.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.03 billion and a PE ratio of 8.76. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$55.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 48.95%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

