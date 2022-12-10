Brokerages Set Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) PT at GBX 1,037.60

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,037.60 ($12.65).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSX shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 990 ($12.07) to GBX 1,015 ($12.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hiscox from GBX 900 ($10.97) to GBX 930 ($11.34) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,208 ($14.73) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hiscox from GBX 925 ($11.28) to GBX 975 ($11.89) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,004 ($12.24) per share, with a total value of £100,400 ($122,424.09). In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($12.71) per share, with a total value of £15,306.98 ($18,664.77). Also, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,004 ($12.24) per share, with a total value of £100,400 ($122,424.09). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,304 shares of company stock valued at $13,220,363.

Hiscox Stock Up 1.9 %

Hiscox Company Profile

LON:HSX opened at GBX 1,049.50 ($12.80) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 944.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 923.72. Hiscox has a 52 week low of GBX 769.40 ($9.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,054 ($12.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,385.23.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

