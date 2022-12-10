Analysts Set Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) PT at $16.06

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.06.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,866.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,706,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,210,376,000 after buying an additional 1,780,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,435,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,018,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,557 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,288,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,509 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,566 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.