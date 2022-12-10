Analysts Set TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Target Price at C$148.78

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$148.78.

Several analysts have commented on X shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

TMX Group Stock Down 0.5 %

TMX Group stock opened at C$138.04 on Wednesday. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$121.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$142.92. The stock has a market cap of C$7.68 billion and a PE ratio of 14.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$133.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$132.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

TMX Group Dividend Announcement

TMX Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

