Analysts Set TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Target Price at C$148.78

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$148.78.
Several analysts have commented on X shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th.
TMX Group Stock Down 0.5 %
TMX Group stock opened at C$138.04 on Wednesday. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$121.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$142.92. The stock has a market cap of C$7.68 billion and a PE ratio of 14.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$133.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$132.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
TMX Group Dividend Announcement
TMX Group Company Profile
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
