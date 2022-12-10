Comparing Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) and Senseonics (NYSE:SENS)

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) and Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Senseonics and Cognex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senseonics 0 0 0 0 N/A Cognex 2 5 3 1 2.27

Cognex has a consensus target price of $52.92, suggesting a potential upside of 9.49%. Given Cognex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cognex is more favorable than Senseonics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics 1,450.19% -195.50% 71.93% Cognex 21.15% 16.89% 12.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Senseonics and Cognex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Senseonics and Cognex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics $13.68 million 38.81 -$302.47 million N/A N/A Cognex $1.04 billion 8.06 $279.88 million $1.21 39.94

Cognex has higher revenue and earnings than Senseonics.

Risk and Volatility

Senseonics has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cognex has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.2% of Senseonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Cognex shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Senseonics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Cognex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cognex beats Senseonics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months. It serves healthcare providers and patients through a network of distributors and strategic fulfillment partners. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University Hospitals Accountable Care Organization. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process. The company offers VisionPro software, a suite of patented vision tools for advanced programming; QuickBuild that allows customers to build vision applications with a graphical, flowchart-based programming interface; and Cognex deep learning vision software. It also provides a range of inspection tasks, including part location, identification, measurement, assembly verification, and robotic guidance; vision sensors for vision applications, such as checking the presence and size of parts; and the In-Sight product line of vision systems and sensors. In addition, the company offers DataMan, an image-based barcode readers and barcode verifiers. It sells its products to consumer electronics, automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices industries, as well as through a network of distributors and integrators. Cognex Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts.

