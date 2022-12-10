United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives $24.88 Average PT from Brokerages

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on X. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on United States Steel to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 80.0% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Price Performance

X stock opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Steel has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $39.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.02. United States Steel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.66%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

