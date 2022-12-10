Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Receives $81.64 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.64.

Several research firms have recently commented on SI. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital Stock Down 7.1 %

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.93. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $166.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 885.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 587,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,462,000 after purchasing an additional 528,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,100,000 after acquiring an additional 354,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 439.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 410,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,785,000 after acquiring an additional 334,335 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 60.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,632,000 after purchasing an additional 322,885 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $23,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.