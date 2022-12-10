Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives $365.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $365.71.

Several brokerages have commented on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.4 %

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $341.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $340.00 and its 200-day moving average is $319.64. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,194.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 27,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.56, for a total transaction of $9,180,010.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,757 shares in the company, valued at $86,077,575.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,194.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 200,650 shares of company stock valued at $68,077,144 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after buying an additional 538,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after buying an additional 501,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,815,000 after buying an additional 276,909 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.