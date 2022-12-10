IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives $2.45 Average PT from Analysts

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.45.

A number of research firms recently commented on IAG. Bank of America raised shares of IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.10 to $1.65 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

IAMGOLD Stock Down 2.4 %

IAG stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $977.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD

About IAMGOLD

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sun Valley Gold LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth about $17,891,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,159,076 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,524,000 after buying an additional 4,333,539 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in IAMGOLD by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,512,493 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,673 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 12,255,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 416.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 1,960,562 shares during the period. 50.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

