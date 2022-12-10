EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Critical Review

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) and EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gaotu Techedu and EpicQuest Education Group International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaotu Techedu 1 0 0 0 1.00 EpicQuest Education Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

14.5% of Gaotu Techedu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -0.73, meaning that its share price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EpicQuest Education Group International has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and EpicQuest Education Group International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaotu Techedu $1.03 billion 0.43 -$487.00 million $0.14 12.36 EpicQuest Education Group International $5.34 million 3.30 -$1.08 million N/A N/A

EpicQuest Education Group International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gaotu Techedu.

Profitability

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and EpicQuest Education Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaotu Techedu 7.77% 8.29% 5.37% EpicQuest Education Group International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gaotu Techedu beats EpicQuest Education Group International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science. The company also provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams. In addition, it offers admission courses for admission tests, including national graduate entrance examination, civil service examinations, and others; and Gaotu App, an interactive learning app to various student groups. Further, the company provides other courses, including offline business consulting courses to enhance management skills for principals and other officers of private education institutions; and develops and sells smart devices, such as multi-function translation pen, as well as teaching and learning tools, which includes smart learning machine. The company was formerly known as GSX Techedu Inc. and changed its name to Gaotu Techedu Inc. in June 2021. Gaotu Techedu Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About EpicQuest Education Group International

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company offers English proficiency educational programming services for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career training college. It also operates and manages the U.S. coordination projects and services during and after studying abroad, including student dormitory management, academic guidance, international student services, student dining services, student transfer application services, internship and employment guidance, lawyer services, medical services, and student entrepreneurship services. In addition, the company acts as a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland and Coventry University. The company was formerly known as Elite Education Group International Limited and changed its name to EpicQuest Education Group International Limited in August 2022. EpicQuest Education Group International Limited was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Middletown, Ohio.

