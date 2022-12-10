Brokerages Set Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Target Price at $232.92

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $232.92.
PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.
Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks
In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $125,001.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at $327,371,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,977 shares of company stock worth $61,391,466 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks Price Performance
Shares of PANW stock opened at $158.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $213.63.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.