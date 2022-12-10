Brokerages Set Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Target Price at $232.92

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $232.92.

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $125,001.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at $327,371,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,977 shares of company stock worth $61,391,466 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 71,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,493,000 after buying an additional 13,134 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 41.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 235.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,554 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $920,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $158.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

