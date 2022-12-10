W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives $77.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.64.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

WRB opened at $73.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.34.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,657,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $976,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,767,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,046,000 after purchasing an additional 923,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

