Financial Analysis: Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) & BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) and BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Toronto-Dominion Bank and BNP Paribas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toronto-Dominion Bank 23.48% 15.91% 0.83% BNP Paribas N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and BNP Paribas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toronto-Dominion Bank 0 4 4 0 2.50 BNP Paribas 0 1 8 0 2.89

Dividends

Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus target price of $101.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.22%. BNP Paribas has a consensus target price of $65.44, indicating a potential upside of 136.35%. Given BNP Paribas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BNP Paribas is more favorable than Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Toronto-Dominion Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. BNP Paribas pays an annual dividend of $1.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Toronto-Dominion Bank pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Toronto-Dominion Bank and BNP Paribas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toronto-Dominion Bank $48.71 billion 2.48 $13.54 billion $7.32 9.06 BNP Paribas $52.36 billion 1.31 $11.23 billion N/A N/A

Toronto-Dominion Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BNP Paribas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.1% of Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of BNP Paribas shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Toronto-Dominion Bank has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BNP Paribas has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Toronto-Dominion Bank beats BNP Paribas on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases. It also provides credit cards and payments; real estate secured lending, auto finance, and consumer lending services; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients through direct investing, advice-based, and asset management businesses; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products. The company also provides capital markets, and corporate and investment banking products and services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues; advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to corporations, governments, and institutions. It offers its products and services under the TD Bank and America's Most Convenient Bank brand names. The company operates through a network of 1,061 branches and 3,381 automated teller machines (ATMs) in Canada, and 1,148 stores and 2,701 ATMs in the United States, as well as offers telephone, digital, and mobile banking services. It has a strategic alliance with Canada Post Corporation. The Toronto-Dominion Bank was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors. The Investment & Protection Services division involved in protection, savings, investment, asset management, wealth management, and real estate services to support individuals, professionals, corporate clients, and institutions. The Commercial, Personal Banking & Services division financing and leasing services, financing of individuals, and digital banking services, as well as current and savings account products, equipment leasing and financing solutions, and consumer loans. The company was formerly known as Banque Nationale de Paris and changed its name to BNP Paribas SA in May 2000. BNP Paribas SA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

