Canaccord Genuity Group Trims ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Target Price to $43.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ZI has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.76.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

ZI opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.95. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 63.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,357,470.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,357,470.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $746,940.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 577,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,230,498.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,640 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

