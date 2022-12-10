Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $2.70 to $3.30. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Waterdrop traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 5912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Waterdrop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $2.10 in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Institutional Trading of Waterdrop

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Waterdrop stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) by 175.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Waterdrop were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waterdrop Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 13.96 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.72 million during the quarter. Waterdrop had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 9.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Waterdrop Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

