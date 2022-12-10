HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $21.56, but opened at $22.57. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $22.54, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands.

Specifically, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $80,811.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 237,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,761.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $80,811.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 237,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,761.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $70,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 237,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,788,066.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 79,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,545 over the last ninety days. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.69.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.65 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 33.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 5.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 495.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 190,169 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 165,665 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after buying an additional 159,020 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 1,004.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 120,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.