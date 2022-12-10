The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $71.00. The stock had previously closed at $67.27, but opened at $65.18. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at $67.17, with a volume of 2,295 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DSGX. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 41.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,730,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at $41,939,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 267,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 63.90 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day moving average of $66.66.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

