KeyCorp Weighs in on Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $16.78 for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Essex Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $14.49 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ESS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.47.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of ESS opened at $214.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.87. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $205.76 and a 52-week high of $363.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essex Property Trust

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Articles

