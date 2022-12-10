American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $44.00. The stock had previously closed at $39.00, but opened at $41.60. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. American Equity Investment Life shares last traded at $39.88, with a volume of 743 shares traded.

AEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after buying an additional 49,702 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,903,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,512,000 after buying an additional 193,277 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,109,000 after buying an additional 85,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,313,000 after buying an additional 142,611 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,822,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,219,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average of $38.42.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $609.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 71.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

