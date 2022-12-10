FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issued By KeyCorp

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Camden Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $7.98 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Camden Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.60 per share.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPT. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.83.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

CPT stock opened at $116.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $107.90 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 937,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,969,000 after purchasing an additional 34,714 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 71,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.