Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.38, but opened at $36.18. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Verint Systems shares last traded at $35.98, with a volume of 2,028 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VRNT. Cowen lowered their price objective on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,423,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 14,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $547,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,404.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,743 shares of company stock worth $5,099,621 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 14.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,226,000 after buying an additional 59,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -99.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Verint Systems

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

