UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $4.73 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UroGen Pharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.73 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.87. The consensus estimate for UroGen Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($4.45) per share.

Shares of URGN opened at $7.94 on Thursday. UroGen Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.81.

UroGen Pharma ( NASDAQ:URGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.09. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 572.49% and a negative net margin of 175.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 292.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 459,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 41,886 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 136,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,117,000.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

