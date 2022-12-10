Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.76 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Apple Hospitality REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 0.8 %

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of APLE opened at $16.81 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 139.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $81,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 498,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,934.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 145.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 309.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.