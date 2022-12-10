Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) versus System1 (NYSE:SST) Head-To-Head Comparison

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) and System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.5% of Blend Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of System1 shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Blend Labs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of System1 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Blend Labs and System1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blend Labs -277.61% -56.67% -34.02% System1 N/A -24.79% -11.06%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blend Labs 0 8 2 0 2.20 System1 1 1 2 0 2.25

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Blend Labs and System1, as provided by MarketBeat.

Blend Labs presently has a consensus price target of $3.68, suggesting a potential upside of 196.59%. System1 has a consensus price target of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 64.02%. Given Blend Labs’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Blend Labs is more favorable than System1.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blend Labs and System1’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blend Labs $234.49 million 1.19 -$169.14 million ($3.27) -0.38 System1 N/A N/A $21.03 million N/A N/A

System1 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blend Labs.

Volatility and Risk

Blend Labs has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, System1 has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

System1 beats Blend Labs on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It also provides a suite of mortgage products that facilitates homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners insurance, and realty. In addition, the company offers title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing and settlement services, as well as other trustee services; and professional and consulting services. It serves banks, credit unions, financial technology companies, and non-bank mortgage lenders. Blend Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About System1

System1, Inc. develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

