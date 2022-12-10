Head-To-Head Comparison: Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) versus Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC)

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Crescent Capital BDC and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Capital BDC 0 0 4 0 3.00 Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crescent Capital BDC presently has a consensus target price of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 40.13%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

35.2% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Capital BDC $93.99 million 4.40 $83.63 million $0.84 15.93 Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $2.54 million N/A N/A

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Capital BDC 24.25% 7.84% 3.80% Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A -30.17% 1.68%

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

