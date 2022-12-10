Research Analysts Set Expectations for American Homes 4 Rent’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for American Homes 4 Rent’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s FY2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMH. Raymond James cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:AMH opened at $32.86 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,808,000 after buying an additional 4,788,904 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,810,000 after buying an additional 4,233,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,063,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,944,000 after buying an additional 2,395,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,415,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,925,000 after buying an additional 2,213,330 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,678.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,678.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

