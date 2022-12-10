Telsey Advisory Group Comments on RH’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of RH in a report released on Tuesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.14. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $24.46 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2024 earnings at $6.06 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush downgraded RH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $274.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays downgraded RH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $328.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

RH stock opened at $274.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.80. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $615.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in RH by 5,400.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the third quarter worth $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in RH by 1,490.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in RH in the third quarter worth $39,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 615 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.75, for a total value of $162,206.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.75, for a total value of $162,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,216 shares of company stock valued at $11,540,837. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

